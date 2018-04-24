Crossing Divides

At 10 we were killers, now we fight to unite

The Rev Jacky Manuputty blessed Indonesia's child soldiers - now he fights to help them recover.

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section Asia

Can our choice of friends be bad for us?

Why mixing only with people who are similar to us means we could be missing out.

  • 22 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Crossing Divides on BBC World Service

Listen to more stories from around the globe on BBC World Service radio

  • 19 April 2018
Video

Tough conversations: a survival guide

Are divisive politics and social media bubbles making us deaf to other people’s opinions?

  • 19 April 2018
  • From the section World

About the BBC's Crossing Divides season

A week of coverage examining how people are creating connections in a polarised world

  • 29 March 2018
Video

When a far-left Democrat met a Trump fan

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section Stories
Video

Flirting across the India-Pakistan border

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Asia
Video

Asylum seekers get a taste of British farm life

Video

The community trying to unite rich and poor

Do you struggle to talk to your granny?

  • 25 April 2018
Video

Friendships forged across racial chasm

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

Two cultures, two teachers, one classroom

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section Stories
Video

Christians rebuild 'Satan's' temple

Video

Once bitter enemies, now fighters for peace

Video

Chinese Americans get appetite for politics

Video

Can music bridge a sectarian divide?

  • 29 April 2018
  • From the section Asia
Video

'I might have killed him... now we work together'

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Africa
Video

'My 78-year-old running coach and me'

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video

Behind the handshake that paved way for peace

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Stories
Video

Deaf refugees helped in Austria

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video

'I can't remember how many I killed... aged 10'

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section Asia
Video

Creating connections in a polarised world

  • 18 April 2018
  • From the section World
Video

Peace talks with a difference

  • 19 April 2018
  • From the section Stories
Video

Integrating the Swedish way

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Could you cope with life in a strange land?

  • 26 April 2018

'The Intensive Care Unit grandpa'

  • 19 April 2018

Imams in the Vatican

  • 19 April 2018

Could guns really make our streets safer?

  • 23 April 2018

Learning to love school in a foreign land

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Can mindfulness really end prison hatred?

  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section Africa

Splits 'grow wider' across Europe

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Nigeria's tin mine healing world's oldest rift

  • 25 April 2018
  • From the section Africa

Old soldier becomes mosque campaigner

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section UK

Hindus and Sikhs helping build a mosque

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section India

'Remember the days we tried to kill each other'

Dialogue and drums across bitterest divide

Thai orchestra plays on to defy bloodshed

  • 29 April 2018
  • From the section Asia

The footballers giving racism the boot

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section China

Stopping violence like it was a virus

