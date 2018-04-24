Crossing Divides
At 10 we were killers, now we fight to unite
The Rev Jacky Manuputty blessed Indonesia's child soldiers - now he fights to help them recover.
- 24 April 2018
- From the section Asia
Can our choice of friends be bad for us?
Why mixing only with people who are similar to us means we could be missing out.
- 22 April 2018
- From the section UK
Crossing Divides on BBC World Service
Listen to more stories from around the globe on BBC World Service radio
- 19 April 2018
Video
Tough conversations: a survival guide
Are divisive politics and social media bubbles making us deaf to other people’s opinions?
- 19 April 2018
- From the section World
About the BBC's Crossing Divides season
A week of coverage examining how people are creating connections in a polarised world
- 29 March 2018
Video
Asylum seekers get a taste of British farm life
- 25 April 2018
- From the section York & North Yorkshire
Could guns really make our streets safer?
- 23 April 2018
Learning to love school in a foreign land
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Europe
Can mindfulness really end prison hatred?
- 24 April 2018
- From the section Africa
Splits 'grow wider' across Europe
- 23 April 2018
- From the section Europe
Nigeria's tin mine healing world's oldest rift
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Africa
Old soldier becomes mosque campaigner
- 23 April 2018
- From the section UK
Hindus and Sikhs helping build a mosque
- 27 April 2018
- From the section India
'Remember the days we tried to kill each other'
- 30 April 2018
- From the section Middle East
Dialogue and drums across bitterest divide
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean
Thai orchestra plays on to defy bloodshed
- 29 April 2018
- From the section Asia
The footballers giving racism the boot
- 23 April 2018
- From the section China
Stopping violence like it was a virus
- 27 April 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Video
