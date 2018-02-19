Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption The President visited authorities and victims involved in the Florida shooting last week

US President Donald Trump is "supportive" of efforts to improve background checks on gun ownership, the White House says.

A statement said he had spoken to Republican Senator John Cornyn about a bipartisan bill he helped introduce.

The 2017 bill sought to improve federal compliance with checks that are processed before someone can buy a gun.

It comes after authorities said the suspect in last week's school shooting in Florida had bought his gun legally.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, had been investigated by the authorities for posting disturbing content online, according to reports.

Student peers of the 17 victims of the attack have called lawmakers to enact gun control reform in wake of the shooting.

"While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the president is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Monday.