Rhino poaching: The strange figures behind a secret trade

  • 5 January 2018

Between 2007-14, rhino poaching rose 9000%. The very existence of the species is threatened by organised crime.

Rhino horn is a substance more valuable than cocaine, heroin or gold. Its trade is a complex smuggling racket that is almost impossible to police because it crosses so many borders and involves countless criminals.

