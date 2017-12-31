World

In pictures: The world celebrates 2018's arrival

  • 31 December 2017

As the world celebrates the arrival of 2018, dramatic displays have quite literally erupted from east to west across the globe.

Fireworks illuminate the city's skyline during New Year's Eve celebrations of 2018 on on January 1, 2018 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Yogyakarta, Indonesia, fireworks lit up the city's skyline as midnight struck
Fireworks light up Victoria Harbour to celebrate the arrival of the new year 2018 in Hong Kong, China, 01 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour
Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Malaysia's Petronas Towers during New Year's Eve celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 01 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Malaysia's Petronas Towers eclipsed by the fireworks in Kuala Lumpur
People fly lanterns at Borobudur temple during New Year celebrations in Magelang, Indonesia, January 1, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Image copyright Reuters / Antara
Image caption Back to Indonesia and celebrants fly lanterns at Borobudur temple
Fireworks explode over the world's fifth 123-storey Lotte World Tower during New Year celebrations in Seoul, South Korea, 01 January 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption The 123-storey Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea
A man wearing a Santa Claus costume selling Santa Claus dolls as part of New Year"s Eve celebrations at a market in Cairo, Egypt, 31 December 2017 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Cairo, a Santa Claus rings in the new year at a market
Fireworks explode during New Year's celebrations in the business district in Jakarta, Indonesia January 1, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Image copyright Reuters / Antara
Image caption In Jakarta, the business district was blanketed in colour
New Year Eve's fireworks illuminate the skyline of the Marina Bay Sands resort (back-L), the Esplanade Theatres (front-L), and the financial district (R) around the Marina Bay in Singapore, 01 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Singapore, the Marina Bay was a centre of celebration
Revelers gather in Times Square as a cold weather front hits the region ahead of New Year"s celebrations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 31, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption An early gathering of revellers in New York's Times Square wrapped up against the freezing cold
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during New Year"s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, 01 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Sydney Harbour's world-famous display was among the first shown worldwide on television
A general view on fireworks from Ruckers Hill in Northcote during New Year's Eve celebrations in Melbourne, Australia, 01 January 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption And further south-east Melbourne also celebrated
Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees pray to bring in the New Year and Poya, a full moon religion festival, at the Kelaniya Temple in Kelaniya on January 1, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Buddhists at the Kelaniya Temple in Sri Lanka prayed to mark the occasion
Revellers bid farewell to 2017 as they gather to celebrate New Years in Istanbul on December 31, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Revellers in Istanbul, meanwhile, gathered on the streets of the city to await the stroke of midnight

.