As the world celebrates the arrival of 2018, dramatic displays have quite literally erupted from east to west across the globe.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Yogyakarta, Indonesia, fireworks lit up the city's skyline as midnight struck

Image copyright EPA Image caption Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

Image copyright EPA Image caption Malaysia's Petronas Towers eclipsed by the fireworks in Kuala Lumpur

Image copyright Reuters / Antara Image caption Back to Indonesia and celebrants fly lanterns at Borobudur temple

Image copyright EPA Image caption The 123-storey Lotte World Tower, Seoul, South Korea

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Cairo, a Santa Claus rings in the new year at a market

Image copyright Reuters / Antara Image caption In Jakarta, the business district was blanketed in colour

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Singapore, the Marina Bay was a centre of celebration

Image copyright Reuters Image caption An early gathering of revellers in New York's Times Square wrapped up against the freezing cold

Image copyright EPA Image caption Sydney Harbour's world-famous display was among the first shown worldwide on television

Image copyright EPA Image caption And further south-east Melbourne also celebrated

Image copyright AFP Image caption Buddhists at the Kelaniya Temple in Sri Lanka prayed to mark the occasion

Image copyright AFP Image caption Revellers in Istanbul, meanwhile, gathered on the streets of the city to await the stroke of midnight

.