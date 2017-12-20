Why do dogs attack their owners?

Image copyright CBS Image caption Dog-mauling victim Bethany Stephens was found dead in Virginia

In Virginia, US, a young woman has died in tragic circumstances after being mauled by her own dogs.

Police said Bethany Stephens, 22, was attacked by her two pit bulls while out for a walk - despite having raised them since they were puppies.

Locals were so shocked by the case that the sheriff had to release disturbing details of her death to convince them the dogs were responsible.

What would make a dog turn on its owner so dramatically? Speaking generally, experts say there are several possible factors - and some signs to watch out for.

Sean Wensley, Senior Veterinary Surgeon at the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), says dogs are often aggressive when they feel threatened.

"There's a misconception that a dog that bites is an aggressive dog," he says. "But the motivation for lots of dog bites is fear. Others are territorial - if they're guarding something that they highly value, or defending their favourite resting place, their bed... Or if they've learned to defend, say, a dog bowl - that can result in aggression."

Owners with more than one dog should check how they behave to each other.

"If there's competitive behaviour between them, that can lead to aggression between the dogs that can potentially be directed at an owner," Dr Wensley says.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dogs can be aggressive because they're scared - and may even go and hide after biting people

A generally pleasant dog is more likely to attack if it's in pain - for example if it's encouraged to move out of a doorway, and that tweaks a painful joint.

Liver disease - which affects the brain - and brain tumours can also cause animals to behave unpredictably.

Keep children safe

NHS figures for 2014-15 showed that 7,227 people needed medical attention after being "bitten or struck" by a dog, with young children the most commonly affected. Some 1,159 under the age of nine were admitted to hospital.

Research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) found that 76% of dog bites to children were to the lips, nose or cheeks, because of their height. Bites to the neck are especially dangerous as a child can bleed to death if their carotid artery is severed.

Dr Wensley says children are confusing to inexperienced dogs. "A small human who behaves slightly unusually, who maybe squeals and tries to cuddle them, pick them up, wave their hands... can make them quite fearful," he says.

Before biting, dogs will usually show several signs of anxiety. They may lick their lips, adopt a low posture, and potentially have their tail under their legs. Children may be unable to read those signals - and many even think a dog baring its teeth is smiling.

When thinking about whether it's safe to leave your dog with children, or adult strangers, consider its past experiences.

"A problem we see is when young puppies aren't exposed to everyday sights and sounds," Dr Wensley says. "Perhaps they've been reared on a puppy farm in the middle of nowhere, or in a very rural location, and then someone buys them off the internet, meets them at a motorway services, and they're taken to an urban family environment and expected to understand the world they find themselves in and be relaxed.

"They can be extremely anxious and fearful, and that will manifest as aggression. "

Early training is also key to avoiding future aggression - and it's best to start while they're still puppies.