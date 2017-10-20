Who cleans up after hurricanes, earthquakes and war?
- 20 October 2017
- From the section World
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Natural and man-made disasters can reduce entire cities to rubble, leaving streets littered with debris, bodies and toxic material.
Who clears up the wreckage?