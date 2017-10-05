Image copyright SEYLLOU Image caption Ellen Johnson Sirleaf na di second female president for Africa

Women leaders dey try break glass ceiling - dat na anything wey wan block their way for career- but, dem dey carry other women for their country follow body so?

For different parts of di world women don dey represent well-well for leadership position.

Today, na about 15 women dey for power, eight of dem na first female leader for their country.

But even with that, e still mean say women leaders represent less than 10% of di 193 countries wey be United Nations member.

Image copyright Sean Gallup Image caption Hillary Clinton and Angela Merkel dey ginger women to make speech wey dey long.

Hilary Clinton bin crack di glass-ceiling but she no come fit break am more, as she lose di election to Donald Trump.

"I no believe say we just put di biggest crack for dat glass-ceiling... if any girl out there stay up late to watch - I fit be di next woman president, but one of you na next." Dis na wetin Hillary Clinton talk as Democrat party nominate am to contest for July 2016.

But di election wey Mrs Clinton no win don start di trend - di number of women wey dey don enter power all over di world don reach like double for di past years.

As all dis women leaders dey progress dey go, dem dey carry other women follow body? Di political quota system for one Indian local government fit make us know.

Since 1993, out of like three Indian villages, one village see need to keep di position of chief councillor for woman.

One 2012 study2 of thousands of Indian adolescents and their parents find out say if village get female leader, e dey give strong hope to young women for di village.

Parents for India dey always get higher hope for their son pass di daughters.

But once any village get female leader for two election cycles, di gap wey bin dey for di parents hope for boys and girls dey reduce by 25%, compared with di village wey never get woman leader.

E hard to make any strong connection on whether women leaders dey improve quality of life of their fellow women.

Image copyright DIPTENDU DUTTA Image caption One study find out say girls with women leaders get higher hope for demselves.

Dis na because equality don better for almost all di countries pass as e bin dey before - e no matter if di country get female leader or not.

Also, as dem newly elect many of dis women or some of dem no too tey for leadership position, e dey difficult to measure how their decision dey affect things.

But evidence wey dey ground show say women fit crack the glass-ceiling, ginger and give hope to their fellow women and make am easy for their countries to give dem better quality of life.