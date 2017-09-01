Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha festival
- 1 September 2017
- From the section World
Muslims around the world are celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha, held after the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.
The multi-day festival, also known as the Feast of the Sacrifice, is one of the two most important Islamic festivals.
It commemorates Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son to God and during the festival, it is traditional to sacrifice an animal.
