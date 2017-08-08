World

Red Moon rising: Photos from the partial lunar eclipse

  • 8 August 2017
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse in Cape Sounion, east of Athens, Greece, August 7, 2017 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The copper-coloured moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, Greece

A partial lunar eclipse treated many parts of the globe to a copper-coloured moon on Monday.

The eclipse was visible from Asia to Europe, sometimes appearing red in colour as the Sun's rays shined on its surface.

The phenomenon happens when Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon - casting the Earth's shadow on the Moon and obscuring it in darkness.

When only a small part of the Moon is obscured, the remaining rays of Sun can light it up a bright red-orange - the same refraction effect that makes a sunset look red.

Media captionA red Moon montage from the partial eclipse
A view of the partial lunar eclipse above Szczecin, Poland, 07 August 2017. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Passengers on a Ferris wheel observe the eclipse in Szczecin, Poland

It comes just weeks before a total eclipse of the Sun on 21 August, which is set to cross the United States. This will be the first time a total eclipse is viewable from the US mainland since 1979.

The shadow of the so-called "great American eclipse" will pass right across the mainland, from one coast to the other.

How much of the Sun is covered during the eclipse depends on your location - some viewers will get the full effect, while others further from the "path of totality" will see only a partial eclipse.

But that path of totality stretches from South Carolina to Oregon - the first time in 99 years that one has crossed the entire contiguous US.

The full moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse above the Bernese Alps, from Bern, in Switzerland, 07 August 2017. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Above the Bernese Alps in Switzerland
A picture shows the moon during a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Kuwait City on August 7, 2017. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The partial eclipse only obscured a portion of the Moon's service
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain August 7, 2017. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Between buildings in Malaga, Spain
The moon standing in a partial lunar eclipse can be seen behind a construction crane on August 7, 2017 in Gilching, southern Germany. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Seen through a crane in Gilching, Germany

Photos via Reuters, EPA, AFP, Getty