Untethered: teenagers then and now

Untethered is an exhibition at the Michael Hoppen Gallery in London, comparing the teenage experience of the 1970s to today.

The show contains the work of two photographers - Joseph Szabo's series Teenage, showing 70s youngsters from New York state.

Alongside those is the series Martha - Siân Davey's ongoing project documenting the life of her stepdaughter and her friends growing up in the English west country.

Siân told Dan Damon how the two works relate.

(Picture: (L) Tom on his Car, 1977 © Joseph Szabo (R) Torquay 5am © Siân Davey. Courtesy Michael Hoppen Gallery)