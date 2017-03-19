The SpaceX Dragon capsule returns to Earth with a full load of science samples after its mission to the International Space Station.

The capsule left the station after being released by astronauts Thomas Pesquet (of France) and Shane Kimbrough (of NASA) using a robotic arm.

It's equipped with a heat shield that allows cargo to be shipped back to Earth; the journey took five hours and it splashed down off the coast of Baha, California.

A portion of this edited footage is sped up.