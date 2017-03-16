Islam: The world's fastest growing religion

Islam is the world's second-largest religion, after Christianity. But this could change if the current demographic trends continue, according to a research published by the US-based Pew Research Center.

Video producers: Suniti Singh and Tulika Bhatnagar; Video editor: Michael Latham; Images courtesy of AP/AFP/Getty

