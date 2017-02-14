IS: 'Propaganda can have more impact than atomic bomb'

1:37
25 January 2017
14 February 2017 Last updated at 07:36 GMT
A propaganda field guide for so-called Islamic State has been found online, detailing their strategy, aims and intentions.
It suggests they are more focused on grabbing headlines and attention with suicide bombings than wreaking actual havoc.
Charlie Winter is the author of a new study on IS's approach that has been published by the department for War Studies at King's College London.
He tells Radio 4's Today there are three designated parts to the "Islamic State narrative".