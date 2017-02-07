The European village where Muslims and gays are unwelcome

Muslim dress and “homosexual propaganda” have been banned in a remote village in southern Hungary.

Its mayor, Laszlo Toroczkai, says that while he would welcome people from Western Europe to live in the area, “we wouldn't like to attract Muslims to the village".

Lesley Ashmall reports for the Victoria Derbyshire programme.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.