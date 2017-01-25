Francois Fillon 'outraged' over criticism of wife's pay

Image copyright AFP

French centre-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon has said he is outraged by a media report that his wife received public money improperly.

Newspaper Le Canard Enchaine reported that Penelope Fillon earned an estimated 500,000 euros (£430,000) as her husband's assistant in Parliament.

The newspaper has questioned how much work she did for the money.

"I'm outraged by the contempt and the misogyny in this story," Mr Fillon said.

Le Canard Enchaine alleged that Mrs Fillon, who was born in Britain, had been paid from money available to her husband as an MP for the Sarthe region in northern France.

The newspaper, which said it had access to her payslips, claimed that she earned a total of about 500,000 euros in three periods between 1998 and 2012. But it said reporters had been unable to find any witnesses to her work.

Wasteful public spending

Speaking to reporters at a campaign event in Bordeaux, Mr Fillon compared the report to a stink bomb. He said: "I won't make any comment because there is nothing to comment on. But I'm outraged by the contempt and the misogyny in this story. Just because she is my wife she should not be entitled to work?"

Mr Fillon's staff have previously said that his wife worked for him in a common and legal arrangement used by many MPs.

The 62-year-old candidate for the right-wing Republicans party has criticised wasteful public spending and plans to cut 500,000 civil service jobs if elected.

Mr Fillon is the front-runner for the presidential election in April, with National Front leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron as his main challengers.

Benoit Hamon, who is expected to win the Socialists' primary, told French public TV that close relatives of politicians should not be paid from parliamentary funds.

"Lawmakers should not be allowed to hire their children, cousins, relatives or wives anymore," he said.