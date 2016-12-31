New Year celebrations: NZ's Auckland first world city to welcome in 2017

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Huge crowds gathered for the fireworks display in Auckland

Auckland in New Zealand has become the first major world city to welcome 2017.

Fireworks erupted from the 328m (1,080ft) tall Sky Tower in the city centre.

Polynesia and Pacific islands including Samoa, Tonga and Kiribati entered 2017 at 10:00 GMT.

Many cities around the world have stepped up security for New Year's Eve celebrations, after a year in which attackers drove lorries into crowds in Berlin and Nice.

In Paris, Madrid and New York, concrete barriers and heavy goods vehicles will be used to block off central squares where crowds gather to celebrate.

And the countdown will be one second delayed everywhere.

A "leap second" will be added to the countdown to compensate for a slowdown in the Earth's rotation. This is required because standard time lags behind atomic clocks.

Last year, celebrations in Europe were also overshadowed by security arrangements. In Paris and Brussels, cities that saw major terrorist attacks in 2015, official celebrations were cancelled.