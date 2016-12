UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon joked that he feels like Cinderella, as he prepares to step down at midnight on 31 December 2016.

The top diplomat beamed as he told a room full of UN staff: "I have just two words: 'Thank you!'"

"Tomorrow night on the eve of the new year, I'll be in Times Square [New York] for the ball drop. Millions of people will be watching as I lose my job!'' he added.