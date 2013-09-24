Pope Francis

The 'fallible' Pope strikes a new chord

In his first in-depth interview since becoming head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis continues changing the tone at the Vatican, the BBC's David Willey writes.

  • 24 September 2013
Unprecedented survey signals far-reaching reform

A survey of ordinary believers' views on sexual ethics signals a potentially ground-breaking change of emphasis for the Roman Catholic Church, the BBC's Robert Pigott says.

  • 15 November 2013
Background and guides

Red, white and black

Smoke colouring and other papal conclave quirks

  • 12 March 2013
Language of religion

A glossary of Roman Catholic terms

  • 29 March 2013
Vatican profile

  • 31 January 2018
Global Catholics

  • 14 March 2013
Pope Benedict XVI

Why did Pope Benedict XVI resign?

  • 28 November 2013
Benedict XVI steps down from papacy

  • 1 March 2013
Profile: Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI

  • 2 May 2013
In pictures: Pope Benedict XVI's life

  • 11 February 2013

Pope Benedict XVI in his own words

  • 11 February 2013
What will Benedict do now?

Features and Analysis

Pope Francis strikes a new tone

  • 29 July 2013
Pope issues first 'joint' encyclical

  • 5 July 2013
Busy man

  • 19 March 2013
Analysis: Pope's first moves

  • 16 March 2013
Change and continuity

  • 13 March 2013
Your views

  • 14 March 2013
Electric atmosphere

  • 13 March 2013
Divided opinion

  • 14 March 2013
Wry welcome

Explore St Peter's Square

  • 13 March 2013
Executive decision

  • 11 March 2013
Secret election

  • 1 March 2013
Papal inbox

  • 14 March 2013
