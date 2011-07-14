Weekly world news quiz

Info It's the World News 7 days 7 questions weekly quiz - a chance to find out how much global news from the past week you've read, heard and watched... and how much has lodged in the old grey matter. 1.) Multiple Choice Question A member of the "Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster" has won the right to wear a pasta strainer on his head in an official photograph. The "church" started in the US as a protest against: Teaching of Intelligent Design in schools

Religious wording on coins

Public buildings displaying the 10 commandments

2.) Multiple Choice Question A Tanzanian scientist has created a powerful new weapon against disease-spreading mosquitoes - a trap that uses the pungent odour of what? Bad breath

Arm pits

Smelly socks

3.) Multiple Choice Question An Israeli rabbi has ruled that some residents of the Spanish island of Mallorca are of Jewish descent. The "Chuetas" converted from Christianity 600 years ago. The name comes from the Catalan word for... Pig

Outsider

Unleavened bread

4.) Multiple Choice Question Arnold Schwarzenegger is to return to acting after a long leave of absence, as a sheriff in a Western thriller. What was his last major film role? Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Collateral Damage

5.) Multiple Choice Question A British team has used which of the following to prop up and help rescue one of Egypt's oldest pyramids? Foam

Giant air bags

Industrial gel

6.) Multiple Choice Question Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent (pictured), was present this week at the unveiling in London of a statue to cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. The prince is: A Russian interpreter

A sculptor

A failed astronaut

7.) Multiple Choice Question Diplomats from several countries have incurred thousands of pounds of parking fines in London. Two have recently paid up - but a letter will be going to the head of state of which country with outstanding debts? Kazakhstan

France

Nigeria

Answers It's the teaching of Intelligent Design in US schools. According to reports, graduate Bobby Henderson wrote an open letter about a "Flying Spaghetti Monster" as a form of protest against the Kansas State Board of Education's decision to allow the teaching of Intelligent Design as an alternative to evolution in public schools. It's smelly socks. Dr Fredos Okumu found that the synthetically created smell attracted four times as many insects as humans do. It's from the Catalan word for pig. About 15,000-20,000 Chuetas still live on Mallorca. Many can trace their heritage back to ancestors killed during the 17th Century for practising Judaism. It's Terminator 3 - the 2003 film was his last starring role. A computer-generated Arnie had a cameo role in the 2009 Terminator Salvation. It's giant air bags. The 4,700-year-old Pyramid of Djoser was damaged by an earthquake, which could have caused it to collapse from the inside. Prince Michael of Kent is a qualified interpreter of Russian. He said: "As a long time visitor to Russia I'm specially pleased that the warm relationship between the Russian Federal Space Agency and the British Council has resulted in the gift of this statue to Britain." It's France. Several countries, including the US, are also refusing to pay millions of dollars worth of congestion charges for central London, arguing that diplomatic immunity means they don't have to. The London diplomatic missions of Nigeria and Kazakhstan have just settled large bills. Your Score 0 - 2 : Get into gear 3 - 5 : In gear 6 - 7 : Top gear

The world news quiz is published every week on a Friday.

If you missed it last week, you can catch up here: Weekly world news quiz 8 July

And if you want to give your long-term memory a vigorous workout, here is the quiz from the week before: Weekly world news quiz 1 July