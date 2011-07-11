The global reach of Murdoch's News Corp

Image caption Rupert Murdoch's News Corp owns broadcasting and publishing networks around the world

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has closed the British newspaper the News of the World over allegations it illegally listened into the voicemail of celebrities, war widows and crime victims, and paid police officers for information.

Mr Murdoch's News Corporation has an extensive global reach, with a presence in most countries and an annual revenue of more than $31bn (£19bn). Here are some of News Corp's key operations around the world.

Australia and New Zealand

News Corp owns 44% of the Sky Network in Australia - Mr Murdoch's country of birth - and New Zealand, and is bidding to operate a government-funded international TV service currently operated by national broadcaster ABC.

The company also owns some 150 national and local newspapers in Australia, including the Australian, the Telegraph, and the Herald Sun. It owns a 50% stake in the Premier Media Group, which operates nine Fox TV channels in Australia.

Asia

Under the Star name, News Corp owns nine cable channels across Asia and owns or hold significant shares in eight others.

It also has a 20% stake in India's Tata Sky channel.

News Corp owns a majority stake in Papua New Guinea's Post Courier newspaper. It also own the Wall Street Journal's Asia edition.

Europe

News Corp owns a 39% share of British Sky Broadcasting (BSKyB) but Mr Murdoch is hoping to eventually buy it outright.

The News of the World was Britain's biggest selling weekly paper, with some three million copies printed each week. With its closure, the company now owns three British newspapers - the Times, Sunday Times and the Sun.

In Italy, News Corp owns Sky Italia and in Germany has a 45% share in Sky Deutschland.

Africa and Middle East

News Corp holds a 9% share in the Rotana network, which broadcasts a range of channels across the Middle East and North Africa.

Latin America

News Corp has significant shares in three Latin American broadcasters - LAPTV, Telecine and Fox Telecolombia.

US and Canada

News Corp owns several high profile US newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and the Community Newspaper Group; a range of financial papers including Barons and MarketWatch; and operates seven news information services.

The company has extensive ownership in US television through the Fox network and the National Geographic channels. It owns 27 local Fox TV stations and Mr Murdoch has described the hugely influential Fox News as "simply unstoppable".

Ten News Corp film companies - including 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight Pictures - are also largely based in the US and took some $7.6bn in 2010. The company owns a third of the Hulu online film rental service.

International

News Corp owns HarperCollins Publishing across the US, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and Australia, and part owns HarperCollins Asia.

It also owns or part owns several marketing and digital media groups. Mr Murdoch recently sold most of his stake in the MySpace social networking site for $35m.

The Fox and National Geographic networks have a huge global reach through their news and entertainment TV channels.

Source: News Corp annual report to June 2010