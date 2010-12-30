Your pictures of 2010
A selection of the best readers' pictures of 2010
-
Here's a selection of the best readers' pictures from 2010. We begin with a photograph by Linda Bamber of her dog Cassie on New Year's Day.
-
Daniel Furon: "Life is amazing!! I love you Mom."
-
Steven May took this picture for our theme of corners, now where's the Marmite?
-
Sue Smith: "On a cruise in the Mediterranean I looked over the side of the ship and the sea was perfectly still, the sun was shining and the colours and shapes caught my eye."
-
Lee Brewster: "As the night descended over Eurodisney Paris, my son and I tried in vain to catch daughter and mum in the rocket in front of us!"
-
Kai Cui sent this delicate photograph for a gallery on the theme of gaps.
-
Nicola Thompson's took this picture of a heart shape made with a sparkler.
-
Alli Ladd: "The dance team at Parkway North High dresses up once a year for the traditional Halloween dance."
-
Lisa Willetts: "Dinner tonight is fish and peas, they went into a nice fish pie after."
-
Yogendran: "This is a picture of my cousin, Vishnu, embracing the view of our home town, Marsiling."
-
Ivan Knight: "Chaos theory... the butterfly effect, when a butterfly flaps its wings it could ultimately cause a typhoon halfway around the world."
-
Laura Garrow: "Summer sun and shadow fun at the ancient city of Phaistos in Crete."
-
Sasha Lawrence: "This photo was taken on the track after last year's Singapore Grand Prix. Having backed Hamilton to win I am up front on the track fending off an overtaking manoeuvre from my friend."
-
Robyn Daniell: "Sunset over the tipi field at Glastonbury, the largest open air music and performing arts festival in the world."
-
Vida Newington: "Ladies belonging to the Red Hat Society on Vancouver Island enjoy a refreshing pina colada."
-
Miriam Motaweh: "My sister's handprint on a beach in San Diego, California."
-
Lucien Gourdon's beach football party picture caught our attention.
-
Katie Russell: "I took this picture on a 30 second time lapse. I ran around with a torch 'drawing' this picture whilst my boyfriend posed!"
-
Daniel Furon sent in this close-up of a spotted gecko.
-
Italo Camerino: "Even dogs like to lounge as soon as the sun gets warm."
-
Cameron Slater: "My parents, deep in animated conversation. Their good-humoured expression shows love for what's being discussed and for each other."
-
Lea Kleinman took this photo for our gallery on the theme of expressions.
-
Becci Godsall: "A quick photo that I took while on holiday in Holland of the beautiful reflection of the sky."
-
Theresa Dorfmeister: "My goldfish doing his daily exercise in the fish bowl." To enter your pictures in 2011 then follow the link below this gallery for details of themes and terms.