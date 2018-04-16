Wales politics

Attacks on Syria 'as legal as Kosovo'

The site of a scientific research centre near Damascus said by the Syrian government to have been attacked by a western missile

Ex-Labour attorney general Lord Morris said he approved 1999 bombings on humanitarian grounds.

Traumatic time

Asylum seekers need dedicated GP services, a doctor claims

Naming rights

Who now owns the Severn bridges - and decides what they should be called?

Health check

Use our NHS tracker to see how your services are doing

  • 12 April 2018
  • From the section Health

Making sense with a year to go

It's a big day in the calendar as politicians take the platform to give their views as the clock ticks towards Brexit.

29 March 2018
Nick Servini Political editor, Wales

Minister 'delighted' to be wrong on Brexit forecasts

MPs are about to head off for Easter

29 March 2018
David Cornock Parliamentary correspondent, Wales

