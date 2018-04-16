Wales politics
Top Stories
Attacks on Syria 'as legal as Kosovo'
Ex-Labour attorney general Lord Morris said he approved 1999 bombings on humanitarian grounds.
UKIP Wales leader defends Enoch Powell
Neil Hamilton claims the "rivers of blood" anti-immigration speech had been "proved right by events".
Beast from the East blows budget hole
Councils spent millions of pounds gritting roads during freezing weather in February and March.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Related content
- Snow heads for Wales on Siberian wind
- Your pictures: Wales blanketed in snow
'Further work' on Powys child services
Special police team 'could cut crashes'
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Wales
'Live donors' urged to give organs
Royal palace in Wales 'could bring £36m'
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
MP could face expenses claim fraud probe
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Rivers of Blood speech 'echoes' in Wales
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Cash boost to help poorest young pupils
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
'Very difficult' to make GP appointments
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Wales
- comments
Welsh Lib Dems vow to tackle loneliness
- 13 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Watch/Listen
Features & Analysis
Traumatic time
Asylum seekers need dedicated GP services, a doctor claims
- 15 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Naming rights
Who now owns the Severn bridges - and decides what they should be called?
- 10 April 2018
- From the section Wales politics
Health check
Use our NHS tracker to see how your services are doing
- 12 April 2018
- From the section Health
Our Experts
Making sense with a year to go
It's a big day in the calendar as politicians take the platform to give their views as the clock ticks towards Brexit.
29 March 2018
Minister 'delighted' to be wrong on Brexit forecasts
MPs are about to head off for Easter
29 March 2018
Watch/Listen
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter
Follow Us
Elsewhere on the BBC
Pets gone wild
Can Archie the abusive parrot be tamed?
Daily news briefing direct to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter