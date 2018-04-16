South West Wales
High speed death crash racers jailed
Kelly Kennedy was killed "instantaneously" in the crash as she travelled home from work.
16 April 2018
South West Wales
'Live donors' urged to give organs
An organ transplant is described as being "like having your appendix out" by a woman who donated to her father.
16 April 2018
Wales politics
Beast from the East blows budget hole
Councils spent millions of pounds gritting roads during freezing weather in February and March.
16 April 2018
Wales
- comments
UKIP Wales leader defends Enoch Powell
16 April 2018
Wales politics
Drug dealer caught by WhatsApp photo
15 April 2018
Wales
Sport Swansea have set standard to survive
15 April 2018
Football
Holiday park jobs boost in £15m revamp
14 April 2018
South West Wales
'Future bright' after record-breaking Games
Wales' most successful Commonwealth Games will help athletes go on to success at Olympic and Paralympic level, says Team Wales boss Nicola Phillips.
16 April 2018
Tears, cheers and medals: Wales' Gold Coast story
BBC Sport Wales' Lauren Jenkins reflects on Wales' most successful Commonwealth Games as they return home with 36 medals, including 10 golds.
16 April 2018
