North West Wales

Top Stories

Beast from the East blows budget hole

Councils spent millions of pounds gritting roads during freezing weather in February and March.

  • 16 April 2018
  • From the section Wales
  • comments

Tick fears as goats invade school field

A school closes parts of its grounds because Kashmiri goats from Llandudno's Great Orme are getting in.

Osprey returns to nest for 15th year

The bird's return to the same site in Porthmadog for so long is "extraordinary", conservationists say.