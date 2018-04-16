North West Wales
Beast from the East blows budget hole
Councils spent millions of pounds gritting roads during freezing weather in February and March.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section Wales
Tick fears as goats invade school field
A school closes parts of its grounds because Kashmiri goats from Llandudno's Great Orme are getting in.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Osprey returns to nest for 15th year
The bird's return to the same site in Porthmadog for so long is "extraordinary", conservationists say.
- 16 April 2018
- From the section North West Wales
Man's blood clot death 'preventable'
- 13 April 2018
- From the section North West Wales
New council deputy leader appointed
- 13 April 2018
- From the section North West Wales
False alarms are 41% of fire call outs
- 14 April 2018
- From the section Wales
Local goods trial for vending machines
- 13 April 2018
- From the section North West Wales
'Future bright' after record-breaking Games
Wales' most successful Commonwealth Games will help athletes go on to success at Olympic and Paralympic level, says Team Wales boss Nicola Phillips.
- 16 April 2018
Swansea have set standard to survive
Forward Jordan Ayew believes Swansea have set the standard to survive in the Premier League.
- 15 April 2018
