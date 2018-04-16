Van roof push-ups prank leads to bans

A man who did press-ups on the roof of a white van as it was driven around a shopping centre car park has been banned from driving.

Sentencing took place at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court following the incident which happened at Trostre retail park in September 2017.

Matthew Peake, 21, was disqualified even though he was laying on top of the van - for "aiding and abetting" dangerous driving in the stunt.

He admitted the charge, while the driver Benjamin Williams, 20, admitted dangerous driving and was also banned from driving for a year.

The incident was captured on CCTV.