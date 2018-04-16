Jacob says he was repeatedly locked in a storage cupboard at school when he was just five years old.

He lived in a village in Stirlingshire but was totally overwhelmed when he began school.

His extreme behaviour was a problem and over time his lashing out became more serious.

Jacob's mother Tina took him to be assessed by Child Mental Health Services (CAMHS). He suspects he is autistic but has never had a definitive diagnosis.

