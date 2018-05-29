Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Lucinda Methuen-Campbell had surgery in 2016

A woman whose ovaries were removed without her consent during an operation to mend a bowel disorder killed herself because of the pain, an inquest has heard.

Lucinda Methuen-Campbell, 58, from Swansea, was told later by a surgeon her ovaries were "in the way" during the surgery at Bristol.

She had been in pain for years but the surgery made it worse, a coroner heard.

Assistant coroner Aled Gruffydd recorded a conclusion of suicide.

Ms Methuen-Campbell had surgery at the private Spire hospital in 2016 performed by Tony Dixon, who had built up an international reputation for using mesh to fix bowel problems.

However he is now suspended from two hospitals in Bristol and under investigation by the NHS and the General Medical Council over the mesh procedures.

Ms Methuen-Campbell later told her ex-partner there "didn't seem to be a way out of the pain".

The inquest heard Ms Methuen-Campbell hanged herself in her attic.

Mrs Methuen-Campbell's ex-partner Philip Chatfield said: "The pain continued to get worse and nobody seemed able to solve the problem.

"Mr Dixon performed the operation in 2016 with the mesh but it was unsuccessful and caused her to be in agony.

"She had a follow-up operation which made things even worse."

She left a note for her 19-year-old son that said: "I'm sorry Angus, I love you, best son ever."

Mr Gruffydd said: "The operation on Mrs Methuen-Campbell was unsuccessful and made her pain worse and it affected her mental health."

Recording a suicide conclusion he said: "I'm satisfied without doubt that she intended to take her own life. The pain she was in led to her taking her own life."

Angus said after the inquest: "She was in a great deal of pain after the operations and she was very upset that her ovaries had been removed."

North Bristol NHS Trust medical director Dr Chris Burton said: "The surgeon under review is not currently providing any clinical services to patients at our hospital.

"It is very important that we investigate this matter fully and it would be inappropriate for us to comment on specific details while our investigations are ongoing."