Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The course was built on the site of an open-cast coal mine

A racecourse in Carmarthenshire has been sold in order to increase the number of fixtures at the venue.

Ffos Las, near Llanelli, has been sold to Arena Racing Company (Arc) and becomes part of a portfolio of 15 racetracks across the UK.

The course became the first new horse racing venue in Britain for more than 80 years when it opened in 2009.

The fee has not been disclosed, but previous owner Dai Walters will stay on as honorary chairman.

The course will host a total of 19 races in 2018, but Mr Walters said: "We didn't have to sell it, but we found it was hard work trying to get fixtures.

"This is a very exciting new chapter with many opportunities for Ffos Las Racecourse to pursue."

Arc, which also owns Chepstow racecourse, is the largest racecourse group in the UK.

Chairman Martin Cruddence said he was "delighted" to welcome Ffos Las to the group.