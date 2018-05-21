South West Wales

Man flown to hospital after Llanelli street fight

  • 21 May 2018

A man has been airlifted to hospital and five men have been arrested following reports of a fight in Llanelli.

Police said the incident happened at about 15:30 BST on Sunday in the New Dock Road and Stanley Street area of the town.

The injured man is in a stable condition in hospital, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said.

The men were arrested on suspicion of public disorder offences.

They remain in custody and officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

