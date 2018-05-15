Image copyright Other Image caption Ranger Michael Maguire died after being shot in the head in May 2012

A soldier was killed by a stray bullet after an Army captain organised a live ammunition exercise in Pembrokeshire with a "total disregard" for safety, a court martial has heard.

Ranger Michael Maguire, 21, was shot in the head as he stood in a "safe" area at Castlemartin in May 2012.

Capt Jonathan Price, 32, denies manslaughter by gross negligence.

Lt Col Richard Bell, 45, and Warrant Officer Stuart Pankhurst, 40, both deny negligently performing a duty.

Ranger Maguire, from County Cork, Ireland, was in a field 0.6 miles (1km) away from the action zone when he was shot.

Prosecuting, Nigel Lickley QC told the trial at Bulford, Wiltshire, that soldiers on one range were firing directly at those on the neighbouring range.

He said: "All three men played their part in causing this catastrophe in different ways.

"The common sense of the situation is you do not point guns at people, you do not design, permit or allow an activity that allows machine guns to fire directly in line with your men, men that you know are there, men that you might be able to see, if not the vehicles that are with them."

'Fortunate'

Mr Lickley told the court martial that Capt Price had failed to attend a recce of the range when preparing a range action safety plan, he placed targets too close together and he failed to "deconflict" the two exercises.

"Such was the total disregard for the safety of his men that a public beach 3km (1.8 miles) away and anyone on it was put at risk of being hit... it's fortunate there were not more casualties," he said.

The trial heard that Col Bell had failed to review or counter-sign the safety plan produced by Capt Price and failed to supervise or support him.

WO Pankhurst, who was supervising the exercise involving Ranger Maguire failed to "express any caution or concern" despite having attended the recce and having knowledge of the extent of the adjacent shooting, he said.

The trial continues.