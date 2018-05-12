Image copyright Google Image caption The car park where the fire happened has been closed

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being pulled from a burning car by a passing cyclist.

Emergency services were called to the car park on Yspitty Road in Bynea, Llanelli, just after 14:45 BST.

When police arrived, a black Mazda 3 was on fire and a man had been pulled from the vehicle. He was then taken to hospital by ambulance and the cyclist was treated at the scene.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

The car park has been closed while investigations are carried out.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said a rapid response vehicle, ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene.