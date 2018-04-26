Specialist baby care unit for Swansea hospital
New mothers and babies are set to benefit from a £9.7m investment at a Swansea hospital.
The Welsh government money will be used to develop a new seven-bed transitional care unit and special care baby unit at Singleton Hospital.
The money will also create additional space in the neonatal intensive care unit by providing more cots for babies needing special care.
It is part of plans to increase neonatal services across south Wales.
Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said: "Our investment in Singleton Hospital demonstrates our commitment to improving services across the Welsh NHS.
"The important developments promise to improve quality of care for mothers and their babies, providing a safer environment, with 24/7 access to neonatal transitional care nurses and access to much-needed neonatal critical care cots."
New mothers will also benefit from overnight accommodation with single rooms and en suite facilities to provide privacy and support infection control.
In addition, the funding will deliver:
- A permanent 12-cot special care baby unit
- An extra two cots for the neonatal high dependency unit and one cot in the special care baby unit
- More space to expand the high dependency unit
- Space for nine additional special care cots
The work will start later this year and is expected to finish by July 2019.