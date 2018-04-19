Llandovery A40 sinkhole repaired
- 19 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of the A40 near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, has reopened after a sinkhole closed it in both directions.
The sinkhole has now been repaired and temporary traffic lights have been installed.
Dyfed Powys Police are at the scene to assist with delays and have asked motorists to be patient.
A four-mile stretch of the A40 was shut on Wednesday evening between Heol Rhos and the A482 at Llanwrda.