Image copyright Dyfed Powys Police Image caption It is not yet known what caused the sinkhole

A section of the A40 near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, has reopened after a sinkhole closed it in both directions.

The sinkhole has now been repaired and temporary traffic lights have been installed.

Dyfed Powys Police are at the scene to assist with delays and have asked motorists to be patient.

A four-mile stretch of the A40 was shut on Wednesday evening between Heol Rhos and the A482 at Llanwrda.