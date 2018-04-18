Image copyright Google Image caption Google Maps is showing heavy traffic from Pyle back to Bridgend

Overrunning road works on the M4 near Pyle are causing major delays for motorists during rush hour.

The motorway between junction 37 and junction 38 on the westbound carriageway is currently shut.

The works have caused tailbacks of about seven miles - with reports of traffic jams stretching back to exit for Bridgend at junction 38.

A diversion is in place, with vehicles heading towards Port Talbot having to drive through Pyle.

The works had been due to finish at 06:00 BST.