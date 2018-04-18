Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hepatitis A is a liver infection caused by a virus spread in the faeces of an infected person

Schoolchildren and staff at two nurseries in Neath are to be offered hepatitis A vaccinations after two people caught the virus.

Public Heath Wales said the affected nursery classes were at Brynhyfryd Flying Start and Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Castell Nedd.

Most people who get Hepatitis A usually make full recovery within a couple of months.

Officials described the measure as a "precaution".

Siôn Lingard, consultant in health protection for Public Health Wales, said: "Symptoms can include flu-like illness such as tiredness, general aches and pains, headaches and fever, as well as loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, abdominal pains, jaundice, very dark urine and itchy skin.

"Good hand washing after using the toilet and before preparing or eating food is the best way to prevent the virus spreading."

A vaccination session for staff and children at the Brynhyfryd Flying Start nursery will be held on 18 April after an a person "linked to the premises" was confirmed to have hepatitis A.

Vaccinations will then be offered to staff and children at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Castell Nedd nursery on 19 April following another case of infection linked to the first case.

A Public Health Wales investigation is underway.