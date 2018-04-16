Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Liam Price and Cory Kedward had been racing at high speeds

Drivers who had been racing at high speeds have been jailed after a woman was killed when one of them ploughed into her car.

Kelly Kennedy, 25, died "instantaneously" following the crash near Glais, Swansea, in July 2016, the city's crown court heard.

Liam Price, 23, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to six years and four months.

Cory Kedward, also 23, was found guilty after a trial and got seven years.

The court heard how Miss Kennedy, who cared for autistic children, was working extra shifts to fund a trip to the Far East and Australia.

But as she drove home at about 22:15 BST, her Ford Ka was hit as the defendants raced "side-by-side" at 90mph (145km).

She braked and tried to swerve and avoid the vehicles, but was killed as Price's Honda Civic ploughed into her car.

Prosecutor Jim Davies described the pair "racing" and moments before the crash, three passengers in Price's car "screaming" at him to slow down.

Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Kelly Kennedy had been travelling to work with elephants in Thailand and travel the world

While Kedward denied wrongdoing, saying he heard "a bang behind me", Price said in a letter read out: "My actions that night have taken away a young life and I am sincerely sorry."

He said he hoped justice would "help to ease the pain", saying he hated himself for what what happened.

Price also admitted a count of dangerous driving after police found a video of him filming himself driving 120mph (193km) six weeks before the fatal crash.

In a victim impact statement, Kelly's mother Tracy said her daughter had planned to work at an elephant sanctuary in Thailand and had booked her tickets to travel in October 2016.

Her father, Paul, said the family would "never be happy again", adding: "In a way it will bring us closure but it does not give us any satisfaction.

"No matter what sentence they get it will never be enough; it won't bring back what we had."

Judge Paul Thomas said: "Neither of you would back down. Winning that contest was all you cared about."