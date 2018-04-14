Image caption Traffic is queuing in both direction on the A465 around Glynneath and Resolven

The Heads of the Valleys road is shut in both directions after a car crash in Neath Port Talbot.

Traffic is queuing on the A465 and an oil spill has covered both carriageways between Glynneath and Resolven, South Wales Police said.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a man and a woman freed themselves from the car after it hit the hard shoulder crash barrier.

Police said there was "significant damage" to the vehicle after the crash.

The incident on the westbound carriageway could affect football fans travelling to Swansea's Premier League game with Everton at the Liberty Stadium.