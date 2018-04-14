Image copyright Geograph/Peter Shaw Image caption Laugharne on Carmarthenshire Bay was the home of Dylan Thomas from 1949 until his death in 1953

Up to 110 new jobs could be created by a holiday company that is spending £15m to more than double the size of one of its "luxury" resorts in west Wales.

Luxury Lodges has started the first phase of its development at its site in Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, and plans to open a £5m clubhouse in 2019.

The firm plans to expand the park - one its five sites - from 77 to 125 self-catering lodges and upgrade its spa.

It says it intends to use "ecologically sensitive" building methods.

"Laugharne is a really important and loved part of the portfolio which is why we are investing so heavily in updating its facilities," said Ross Grieve, Luxury Lodges managing director.

"We are excited to grow the team and work more closely with the local community as this project develops."

The company said it would use the "most efficient, sustainable and ecologically sensitive methods" of building and technology.