Police have named a man who died in a house fire in Carmarthenshire as 35-year-old Marchello Cusano.

The cause of Wednesday's blaze at George Street, Llanelli, is believed to be accidental, according to Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police said forensic experts had carried out "extensive examinations" but they did not reveal the cause.

A spokesman said Mr Cusano's family was being supported by specialist officers.