The Church in Wales' first female bishop has told of her frustration with a persisting view that she is "different".

The Rt. Revd Joanna Penberthy, Bishop of St. Davids, said some men, while treating her with respect, will not take communion from her.

"They accept my authority," she said.

"But they don't accept that I am able to celebrate the sacrament, so they couldn't receive communion from me or be ordained by me."

The bishop was consecrated at a ceremony in Cardiff in January.

She was elected to the position by members of the Electoral College in November.

"It's hard to have a group of people in the diocese who see women as that different," she said.

The diocese covers Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

The decision to allow women bishops was made following a vote in 2013.

She has previously spoken out about the discrimination she faced but said she could accept not everybody would be happy with her appointment.