Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house on Pentre-Chwyth Road on March 31

A third person has been charged with the murder of a 67-year-old man in Swansea.

John "Jack" Williams was found dead at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday 31 March.

Jonathan Donne, 41, from Swansea, appeared at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

Gemma Owen, 31, and Simon Cairns, 45, both from Swansea, had already been charged with murder and had been remanded in custody.

Faisal Kadir, 57, from Swansea, has been charged with assisting an offender and has been remanded in custody.

Mr Donne is expected to appear at Swansea crown court on Wednesday, and all four defendants are expected to appear at crown court on Friday.

South Wales Police says it has now "arrested everyone they were actively seeking" in connection with the murder.

Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Following Mr Williams' death, police released CCTV images of him out shopping

"We would like to thank the community for their ongoing support throughout this investigation - and highlight that South Wales Police will also actively pursue those suspected of harbouring or assisting offenders," said Det Ch Insp Darren George.