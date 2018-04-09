Image copyright Google Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house on Pentre-Chwyth Road on 31 March

A third person has been charged in connection with the death of a 67-year-old man in Swansea.

John "Jack" Williams was found dead at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday 31 March.

Faisal Kadir, 57, from the city, has been charged with harbouring an offender.

Gemma Owens, 31, and Simon Cairns, 45, also from Swansea, have been charged with murder. A 41-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Darren George thanked the community for "their ongoing support".