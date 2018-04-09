Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Hodge owned Parsonage Farm and Caravan Park in Pembrokeshire

An elderly woman from Pembrokeshire has had her millionaire partner's will changed by a judge.

Joan Thompson, 79, was left nothing in Wynford Hodge's will, but the judge said Mr Hodge's belief that Ms Thompson would be "financially comfortable", was a "mistake".

Mr Hodge, who owned Parsonage Farm and Caravan Park, near Amroth, was worth more than £1.5m when he died.

Ms Thompson had lived with him for 42 years before his death in 2017.

He had said that he did not want her or her children to inherit any of his wealth.

Mr Hodge, who suffered from prostate cancer, had made 10 wills before his death, the High Court in Cardiff heard.

Responsibilities to partner

In his last will, he left everything to his tenants Karla Evans and Agon Berisha, who had worked on his properties and run errands for him.

Describing Ms Thompson as "financially comfortable", Mr Hodge said she would have no need for his money.

Judge Milwyn Jarman said she had been left with modest savings of about £2,500.

Judge Jarman ruled that Mr Hodge failed to meet his responsibilities to his long-term partner, and he awarded Ms Thompson a cottage on the estate worth £225,000.

She will also receive almost £190,000 to pay for the refurbishment of the cottage and to provide her with financial support.

Ms Thompson and her son had moved into a caravan at Parsonage Farm in the 1970s and then into the farmhouse with Mr Hodge.

Ms Thompson became Mr Hodge's main carer when his health began to fail.