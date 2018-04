Image copyright Google Image caption The Cleddau Bridge Hotel was a popular wedding venue

A former hotel could be turned into a residential care home after a plan was submitted to Pembrokeshire Council.

The Cleddau Bridge Hotel, in Pembroke Dock, closed on 2 January, leaving 40 members of staff out of work.

If approved, the plan would mean the hotel would become a 48-bedroom residential care home.

When it was announced the hotel was closing, Pembroke Dock county councillor Joshua Beynon said he was "shocked and saddened" by the news.