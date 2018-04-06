Image copyright Google/Family photo Image caption John Williams was found dead at his house on Pentre-Chwyth Road on Saturday

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 67-year-old man.

John "Jack" Williams' body was found at his home on Pentre-Chwyth Road, Swansea, on Saturday.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 31-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man arrested in the case remain in custody, while a 37-year-old woman has been released on bail and a 39 year-old man has been released without charge.

Detectives have been given more time to question the 31-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and the 45-year-old man who was arrested in connection with Mr Willliams's death, as well as alleged "associated offences".

Det Supt Richard Jones said: "While this additional arrest for assisting an offender is a significant development in this investigation, we are still carrying out extensive enquiries across the Swansea area to trace those responsible for the death of Mr Williams."

In a statement, Mr Williams's family said their lives had been "devastated" by his death.