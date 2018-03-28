Image copyright Abertawe Bro Morgannwg Image caption Sandra Davies had her larynx removed after being diagnosed with head and neck cancer when she was 41

A woman who had to stop swimming after having cancer surgery has returned to the water for the first time in 16 years.

Sandra Davies had her larynx removed after being diagnosed with head and neck cancer aged 41, and has breathed through a hole in her throat since.

Thanks to specialist breathing equipment, she has completed a trial swim at Swansea's Wales National Pool.

Mrs Davies said she kept telling herself she would swim again.

A keen swimmer, Mrs Davies from Llanelli, underwent surgery in 2002 to remove the cancer in her head and neck.

However, because her larynx was removed there was no longer a connection between her nose and mouth and her lungs.

Ever since she has breathed through a hole - or stoma - in her throat, meaning she could not go swimming as water would flood into her lungs.

Image copyright Abertawe Bro Morgannwg Image caption Susan was assisted by a specialist team and her husband

"After my surgery, the first thing I did was ask if I could go swimming again but it just wasn't possible," she said.

"But I kept telling myself that, one way or another, I was going to do it."

She was able to get back in the water thanks to a pilot programme run by Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust and funded by cancer charity Force.

A cuffed tube was put into the stoma, preventing water from getting in. This was connected to a separate tube which reconnected the airway to the mouth.

Supported by her husband Phill, Swansea council water safety coordinator Andrew Suter and her speech and language therapist Jodie McCord, Mrs Davies was able to swim again.