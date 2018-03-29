Image copyright Family photo Image caption The memoirs of Elfed Griffiths, pictured with his father Bertie Griffiths in 1943, told of the rescue

Relatives of a World War Two pilot and a farmer who rescued him from the sea after his aircraft failed are due to meet almost 80 years after the event.

In 1941, the engine of Sgt Wladyslaw Kiedrzynski's Hurricane caught fire, forcing him to bail out off Ramsey Island, Pembrokeshire.

Farmer Bertie Griffiths pulled him from the water and he made a full recovery.

The men's families were tracked down by historian Steven Jones and will meet for the first time on Thursday morning.

Mr Jones, from Port Talbot, had always been fascinated by the story and for more than two decades had unsuccessfully tried to track down Sgt Kiedrzynski.

Then last year he was in a book shop in Haverfordwest when a memoir about Ramsey Island caught his attention.

Author Melba Griffiths had written the book based on the diaries her late husband Elfed meticulously kept during his childhood on the island.

To Mr Jones's surprise, the book told how Mr Griffiths' father once pulled a pilot from the sea.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sgt Wladyslaw Kiedrzynski was a member of 316 Polish Squadron based at RAF Pembrey in Carmarthenshire

He approached Mrs Griffiths, pooled all the information they had and, following further searches, discovered new information on a Polish Air Force website.

Sgt Wladyslaw Kiedrzynski had changed his name to Richard Anderson and died in 1995 on Jersey.

Mr Jones wrote an article for the Jersey Post appealing for information and Sgt Kiedrzynski's daughter Laura Ahier responded.

"After 20 years it was like a eureka moment," said Mr Jones.

Mr Jones will join Mrs Ahier and her family and Mrs Griffiths and her family when they meet in St Davids. A boat company has offered to take them to the scene of the crash.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption A Hurricane - similar to the one Sgt Kiedrzynski was flying when the engine caught fire

Mrs Griffiths said her husband would have been "absolutely delighted", adding: "It's a happy-sad occasion for me because my husband's no longer with me. His memories of growing up on the island were very strong.

"His father was a very brave man, a very courageous man and things might have been very different for the pilot of he if he hadn't responded so quickly and gone in to the water."

Mr Jones hopes the occasion will mean people learn something new about history in their area: "[During World War Two] stories like this played out all over Wales - farmers pulling pilots out of water.

"They never got any recognition because it was war time. If it happened now they'd get a medal or something."