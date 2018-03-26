Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fiona Jayne Scourfield was an animal lover who volunteered with a charity

A service celebrating the life of an animal lover found dead at a farm was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Monday afternoon.

Fiona Scourfield, 54, from Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, was found at Broadmoor Farm between St Clears and Laugharne on 6 March.

Attendees were asked to wear a purple item of clothing and donations were made to UK German Shepherd Rescue.

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with her murder.