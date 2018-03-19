Image caption People of all ages will be able to use a recording and editing studio to create videos and demos

New technology is being used to try and encourage more young people back to a Carmarthenshire library.

People will be able to take a virtual reality trip under the sea and record their own demos in Ammanford Library.

It is hoped the "digital creative store", the first of its kind in a Welsh library, will broaden the appeal of the traditional service.

Wendy Tiffin, from Carmarthenshire Libraries, said the technology would help people's "imaginations run wild".

Known as the Makerspace project, it aims to give people the chance to try new technology which can be hard to access.

It was developed after £72,000 of funding from the Welsh Government.

People will be able to access technology including virtual reality headsets and a recording studio to create their own demos, as well as use 3D printers, DJ equipment, video editing booths and green screen technology.

Ms Tiffin said: "It's to bring in a different audience and let their imaginations run wild.

"The gaming facilities will encourage young boys in particular to come here... We want to encourage them back into reading and to use the library."

Aled Richards, from Carmarthenshire council, said he hoped the recording studio would attract people who wanted to use new technology to make music.

"We've had a group of local kids screaming into the microphone and making a bit of noise in the library which is a bit different to the norm," he added.

It will be opened by tourism and culture minister Lord Dafydd Elis-Thomas on Monday.

Image caption Virtual reality headsets are among new technology available to use in the library