Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fiona Jayne Scourfield was an animal lover who volunteered with a charity

The family of a woman whose death sparked the launch of a murder investigation have described her as "a loving and caring person".

Fiona Scourfield, from Laugharne, Carmarthenshire, was found dead at a farmhouse near the town on 6 March.

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court, charged with murdering her using a samurai sword and an axe.

As well as being an animal lover and charity volunteer, relatives said she was "a talented ceramicist".

Ms Scourfield, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK charity.

In a tribute, released via police, her family said: "Fiona was a loving and caring person who will be remembered for her kindness, especially her kindness to animals.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant so much to the whole family.

"We are distraught by our loss."